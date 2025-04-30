Philippines and New Zealand Forge Military Alliance Amid South China Sea Tensions

The Philippines and New Zealand have signed a landmark military pact, marking a significant step in regional security cooperation amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was present at the ceremony, which signals Manila's ongoing efforts to bolster alliances amid China's assertive stance in the contested waters.

The agreement establishes a legal framework for joint military exercises and other cooperative activities between the two countries. While New Zealand has approved the treaty, it still requires ratification by the Philippine Senate. New Zealand's Defence Secretary Judith Collins emphasized the need to uphold an international rules-based order.

As the Philippines continues to build its network of security partnerships, including with the US, Australia, and Japan, China's maritime assertiveness remains a critical challenge. The South China Sea is a crucial trade route, and any Chinese aggression is viewed as a global threat with potential implications for global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)