Delhi High Court Upholds Paswan's Election from Hajipur

The Delhi High Court dismissed a challenge against Chirag Paswan's election from Hajipur, Bihar, due to lack of jurisdiction. The petitioner, a sexual assault survivor, alleged undisclosed criminal history against Paswan. The Court allowed the petitioner to seek other legal remedies.

The Delhi High Court has upheld the election of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, dismissing a challenge on grounds of jurisdiction.

Justice Amit Bansal ruled that the court lacked the authority to adjudicate since the election took place in Bihar, not within the Delhi jurisdiction. The election petition was thus dismissed due to this jurisdictional limitation.

However, the court acknowledged the petitioner's right to pursue alternate legal avenues. The petitioner, who claimed to be a victim of sexual assault, alleged that Paswan failed to disclose criminal antecedents in his election affidavit, challenging its legality under the Representation of People Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

