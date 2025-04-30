NHRC Investigates Alleged Human Rights Violations in Karnataka Encounter Case
The NHRC has issued notices to the Karnataka government and police chief on reports of the abduction, rape, and murder of a girl in Hubballi. The accused died in a police encounter. A detailed report, including post-mortem and inquiry findings, is expected within four weeks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken notice of serious allegations surrounding the abduction, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Hubballi, Karnataka.
The incident, reported to have occurred on April 14, also involves the death of the accused in what police describe as an encounter. The NHRC seeks a comprehensive report from state authorities.
Questions have been raised about potential human rights violations, prompting the NHRC to insist on receiving detailed findings from a magisterial inquiry within the next four weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHRC
- Karnataka
- abduction
- rape
- murder
- police encounter
- Hubballi
- human rights
- report
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Horrific Crime in Kushaiguda: Video of Tragic Murder Emerges
Tragic End: Love Triangle Sparks Murder in Prayagraj
Escape and Capture: The Dramatic Re-Arrest of a Convicted Murderer
Tragic Double Murder: Mother and Daughter Brutally Killed
Court Drama: Bail Battles in 2019 Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case Intensify