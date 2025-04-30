Left Menu

NHRC Investigates Alleged Human Rights Violations in Karnataka Encounter Case

The NHRC has issued notices to the Karnataka government and police chief on reports of the abduction, rape, and murder of a girl in Hubballi. The accused died in a police encounter. A detailed report, including post-mortem and inquiry findings, is expected within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken notice of serious allegations surrounding the abduction, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Hubballi, Karnataka.

The incident, reported to have occurred on April 14, also involves the death of the accused in what police describe as an encounter. The NHRC seeks a comprehensive report from state authorities.

Questions have been raised about potential human rights violations, prompting the NHRC to insist on receiving detailed findings from a magisterial inquiry within the next four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

