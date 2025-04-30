NHRC Investigates Alleged Human Rights Violations in Karnataka Encounter Case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken notice of serious allegations surrounding the abduction, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Hubballi, Karnataka.

The incident, reported to have occurred on April 14, also involves the death of the accused in what police describe as an encounter. The NHRC seeks a comprehensive report from state authorities.

Questions have been raised about potential human rights violations, prompting the NHRC to insist on receiving detailed findings from a magisterial inquiry within the next four weeks.

