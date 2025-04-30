Left Menu

Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail After Five-Month Detention

The Bangladesh High Court ordered the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on bail. Das, arrested on charges of defaming the national flag, spent five months in custody. The High Court bench made the decision after a final hearing, following earlier efforts to secure his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:14 IST
Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail After Five-Month Detention
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has been granted bail by the Bangladesh High Court after spending five months in jail over alleged defamation of the national flag. The court's bench, consisting of Justice Atoar Rahman and Justice Ali Reza, ordered his release following a final hearing on the matter.

Das, a former ISKCON leader, was apprehended at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport back in November. He was initially denied bail at the southeastern port city of Chattogram, which subsequently resulted in his imprisonment.

Now affiliated with the Hindu organization Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, Das's release comes after the bench declared its previous order for bail as absolute, reflecting the judiciary's authority and the complexity surrounding cases of alleged national defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025