Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail After Five-Month Detention

Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has been granted bail by the Bangladesh High Court after spending five months in jail over alleged defamation of the national flag. The court's bench, consisting of Justice Atoar Rahman and Justice Ali Reza, ordered his release following a final hearing on the matter.

Das, a former ISKCON leader, was apprehended at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport back in November. He was initially denied bail at the southeastern port city of Chattogram, which subsequently resulted in his imprisonment.

Now affiliated with the Hindu organization Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, Das's release comes after the bench declared its previous order for bail as absolute, reflecting the judiciary's authority and the complexity surrounding cases of alleged national defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)