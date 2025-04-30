Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail After Five-Month Detention
The Bangladesh High Court ordered the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on bail. Das, arrested on charges of defaming the national flag, spent five months in custody. The High Court bench made the decision after a final hearing, following earlier efforts to secure his release.
Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has been granted bail by the Bangladesh High Court after spending five months in jail over alleged defamation of the national flag. The court's bench, consisting of Justice Atoar Rahman and Justice Ali Reza, ordered his release following a final hearing on the matter.
Das, a former ISKCON leader, was apprehended at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport back in November. He was initially denied bail at the southeastern port city of Chattogram, which subsequently resulted in his imprisonment.
Now affiliated with the Hindu organization Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, Das's release comes after the bench declared its previous order for bail as absolute, reflecting the judiciary's authority and the complexity surrounding cases of alleged national defamation.
