Left Menu

Goa's Chief Town Planner Suspended Over Alleged Financial Misconduct

Chief town planner Rajesh Naik has been suspended following allegations of undervaluing an assessment order and causing significant financial losses to Goa's exchequer. Disciplinary proceedings are being initiated, and further investigation stems from a petition filed by activists. A Goa court is currently reviewing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:22 IST
Goa's Chief Town Planner Suspended Over Alleged Financial Misconduct
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesh Naik, the chief town planner in Goa, has been suspended by the Directorate of Vigilance amid allegations of undervaluing an assessment order and causing a financial loss of Rs 7.16 crore to the state exchequer. A report was submitted to the High Court leading to this decision.

Disciplinary actions are set to commence against Naik, as confirmed by a senior vigilance official. The decision follows a petition by activists claiming Naik improperly calculated fees related to zone corrections, violating the TCP Act.

Vigilance Director Akshay Potekar ordered Naik's immediate suspension and barred him from leaving headquarters without permission. The High Court continues to deliberate on the case initiated by concerned activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

Automation outpaces humans in AI red teaming

AI takes on meal planning: LLMs now dissect dishes to boost health accuracy

Crop monitoring enters new era with hyperspectral imaging and AI integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025