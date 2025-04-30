Goa's Chief Town Planner Suspended Over Alleged Financial Misconduct

Rajesh Naik, the chief town planner in Goa, has been suspended by the Directorate of Vigilance amid allegations of undervaluing an assessment order and causing a financial loss of Rs 7.16 crore to the state exchequer. A report was submitted to the High Court leading to this decision.

Disciplinary actions are set to commence against Naik, as confirmed by a senior vigilance official. The decision follows a petition by activists claiming Naik improperly calculated fees related to zone corrections, violating the TCP Act.

Vigilance Director Akshay Potekar ordered Naik's immediate suspension and barred him from leaving headquarters without permission. The High Court continues to deliberate on the case initiated by concerned activists.

