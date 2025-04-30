Left Menu

Walpurgis Woes: Teen Detained in Uppsala Shooting

A 16-year-old was detained in Uppsala, Sweden, for allegedly murdering three young individuals in a hair salon just before the Walpurgis Night festivities. The incident is being investigated with a focus on possible gang-related motives. Sweden continues to battle rising gun violence, especially involving minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:23 IST
Early Wednesday, Swedish police detained a 16-year-old suspect on charges of murdering three people at a hair salon in Uppsala. The victims, aged between 15 and 20, were fatally shot just before Walpurgis Night festivities.

An intensive police investigation is underway to explore the possibility of gang involvement. Authorities are conducting door-to-door inquiries and analyzing seized mobile phones.

Sweden grapples with a surge in gang-related violence, with gun deaths exceeding EU averages. The legal system faces challenges as gangs exploit lenient sentences for minors, some even directing operations from abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

