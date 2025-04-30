Crime Crackdown: Breakthrough in Thane's Chain-Snatching Spree

In a significant breakthrough, police in Thane city have arrested a man linked to a series of chain-snatching incidents, solving nine cases in the process, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, Salman Firoz Khan, 25, was apprehended following a comprehensive investigation by the Crime Branch involving technical surveillance and CCTV footage analysis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav revealed.

The authorities have successfully recovered 10 gold chains valued at around Rs 10 lakh and a motorcycle worth Rs 80,000 implicated in the crimes. Khan, identified as a repeat offender, had initially fled to Ajmer but was eventually tracked back to Mumbai.

