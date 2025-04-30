Crime Crackdown: Breakthrough in Thane's Chain-Snatching Spree
Police in Thane city have arrested Salman Firoz Khan, a 25-year-old, linked to nine chain-snatching cases. Khan was caught following extensive technical surveillance. Authorities recovered 10 stolen gold chains and a motorcycle used in the crimes. Khan, a repeat offender, was tracked from Ajmer to Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police in Thane city have arrested a man linked to a series of chain-snatching incidents, solving nine cases in the process, an official confirmed on Wednesday.
The suspect, Salman Firoz Khan, 25, was apprehended following a comprehensive investigation by the Crime Branch involving technical surveillance and CCTV footage analysis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav revealed.
The authorities have successfully recovered 10 gold chains valued at around Rs 10 lakh and a motorcycle worth Rs 80,000 implicated in the crimes. Khan, identified as a repeat offender, had initially fled to Ajmer but was eventually tracked back to Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arson Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence Sparks Investigation
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports
Contentious MUDA Land Case: A Call for Deeper Investigation
Court orders Lokayukta police to continue investigation in MUDA site allotment case.
NHRC Launches Investigation Into Murshidabad Violence