Left Menu

Crime Crackdown: Breakthrough in Thane's Chain-Snatching Spree

Police in Thane city have arrested Salman Firoz Khan, a 25-year-old, linked to nine chain-snatching cases. Khan was caught following extensive technical surveillance. Authorities recovered 10 stolen gold chains and a motorcycle used in the crimes. Khan, a repeat offender, was tracked from Ajmer to Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:47 IST
Crime Crackdown: Breakthrough in Thane's Chain-Snatching Spree
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Thane city have arrested a man linked to a series of chain-snatching incidents, solving nine cases in the process, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, Salman Firoz Khan, 25, was apprehended following a comprehensive investigation by the Crime Branch involving technical surveillance and CCTV footage analysis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav revealed.

The authorities have successfully recovered 10 gold chains valued at around Rs 10 lakh and a motorcycle worth Rs 80,000 implicated in the crimes. Khan, identified as a repeat offender, had initially fled to Ajmer but was eventually tracked back to Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

Automation outpaces humans in AI red teaming

AI takes on meal planning: LLMs now dissect dishes to boost health accuracy

Crop monitoring enters new era with hyperspectral imaging and AI integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025