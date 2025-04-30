Left Menu

Tense Legal Drama: UNRWA and Israel Clash at World Court

The U.S. asserted Israel's right to restrict UNRWA's Gaza operations during a World Court hearing. They highlighted concerns about Hamas involving UNRWA staff. Israel's operation ban is defended, citing security risks and questioning UNRWA's impartiality. The U.N. and Palestinians claim this action breaches international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@UNRWA)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The United States has defended Israel's decision to bar the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating within Gaza, asserting this stance during a World Court session in The Hague. The legal argument centered on Israel's right to delineate which entities can provide humanitarian aid in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This controversial ban, enacted last year, followed allegations that UNRWA had employed members of Hamas, some of whom participated in attacks on Israel. The United Nations confirmed that at least nine UNRWA staff were implicated in such activities, leading to their dismissal.

U.N. and Palestinian representatives have countered by accusing Israel of violating international law, emphasizing the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza given the supply cutoff affecting its 2.3 million residents. Meanwhile, Israeli officials maintain their stance, questioning UNRWA's impartiality and linking security concerns to its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

