US Reaffirms Crucial Aid to Jordan Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering
Amid sweeping U.S. foreign aid cuts, Jordan successfully lobbied to restore crucial American financial support for its water desalination project and military assistance. Despite Trump’s threat to reduce aid, Jordan retained significant funding, affirming its strategic importance to U.S. interests in the Middle East.
Updated: 30-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:44 IST
U.S. financial backing for Jordan's major water desalination initiative was briefly jeopardized following President Trump's cut to foreign aid. However, diplomacy promptly restored the funding, securing Jordan's financially strained position.
Conversations with Jordanian and U.S. officials revealed Washington's continued commitment to at least $1.45 billion in annual funding, underscoring Jordan's role as a key Middle East ally.
Despite some development aid being frozen, crucial military and economic assistance has been maintained, highlighting their significance in U.S. strategic interests.
