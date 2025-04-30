Desperate Plea Against Deportation: A Family's Battle for Home in Jammu and Kashmir

In a controversial move, nine members of a family, including a police officer, were relocated from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab for potential deportation to Pakistan. This comes despite the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir admitting their plea against the deportation order, offering them temporary relief.

The extended family, regarded by authorities as Pakistani nationals due for deportation, claims decades of residency in the region. They are backed by socio-political activists who have staged protests, pressing for government intervention and highlighting the family's deep roots in the area.

The situation unfolded amidst the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The court has requested detailed government reports to further evaluate the claims of the family before the next hearing.

