Caste-Census Announcement by Centre Praised by NCP Leader

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has welcomed the Centre's decision to incorporate a caste-census in the forthcoming national census. She believes this move will assist the government in addressing the reservation demands of various caste groups.

On Wednesday, the Union government revealed plans to execute caste enumeration in a "transparent" manner during the upcoming census exercise. Sule, via a post on X, celebrated the decision, highlighting that it will clarify the exact number and status of different castes across India.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati emphasized her party's long-standing demand for a caste-wise census, voiced across various platforms including Parliament. She expects prompt initiation and timely completion of the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)