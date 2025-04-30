Left Menu

Caste-Census Announcement by Centre Praised by NCP Leader

NCP leader Supriya Sule expressed approval of the Centre's decision to conduct a caste-census, highlighting its potential in addressing reservation demands. The Union government announced that caste enumeration will be part of the upcoming census, a move purported to bring clarity on caste numbers and their status.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has welcomed the Centre's decision to incorporate a caste-census in the forthcoming national census. She believes this move will assist the government in addressing the reservation demands of various caste groups.

On Wednesday, the Union government revealed plans to execute caste enumeration in a "transparent" manner during the upcoming census exercise. Sule, via a post on X, celebrated the decision, highlighting that it will clarify the exact number and status of different castes across India.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati emphasized her party's long-standing demand for a caste-wise census, voiced across various platforms including Parliament. She expects prompt initiation and timely completion of the process.

