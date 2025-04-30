Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Lauds Historic Caste Census

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Union government's decision to implement a caste census, calling it a historic step for social justice. He emphasized that the data collected will guide equitable distribution of resources and enable fair policymaking, thereby ensuring that no community is left behind.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde applauded the Union government's decision to include a caste census in the upcoming enumeration process, describing it as a historic milestone for social justice. The announcement was made by the Modi government on Wednesday, promising a transparent approach in data collection.

Shinde, addressing reporters, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with taking bold steps towards a more equitable society. He claimed the caste-based census will ensure fair distribution of resources, paving the way for inclusive policies that reflect the true demographic diversity of India.

Criticizing past administrations, Shinde accused previous governments of ignoring calls for such a census, alleging they prioritized political gains over social justice. He highlighted Modi's governance as being focused on long-term national development, citing past reforms like the revocation of Article 370 and the Women's Reservation Bill as examples of progressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

