Bribery Scandal Unravels: Blu-3 and Former Mace Group Associates Under Investigation

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) arrested three individuals linked to Blu-3 and Mace Group in an international bribery case involving payments to secure a construction project for Microsoft in the Netherlands. Authorities conducted searches in Britain and Monaco as part of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has apprehended three individuals in connection with an ongoing international bribery investigation concerning Blu-3 and former associates from the Mace Group, a global construction firm.

According to an SFO statement, the investigation saw over 70 staff members executing searches across four residential and one commercial location in Britain, while authorities in Monaco also searched another suspect's premises. The SFO suspects that individuals associated with Blu-3 facilitated over 3 million pounds ($3.99 million) in bribes directed at former Mace Group associates for the construction of a Microsoft data centre in the Netherlands.

Both the Mace Group, famed for constructing London's Shard, and Blu-3 have not yet issued any statements. The suspects were taken into custody for further questioning as the SFO emphasized the detrimental impact of bribery on British companies' reputations and the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

