Seema Haider: From Pakistan's Daughter to India's Daughter-in-law

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry an Indian, is appealing for compassion amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Her case gains attention following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has led to strict measures against Pakistani nationals in India.

Seema, who converted to Hinduism and married Indian citizen Sachin Meena, emphasizes her commitment to her new life in India. Facing possible deportation, she urges Indian authorities to consider her plea on humanitarian grounds, stating she is now India's daughter-in-law.

The situation escalated when the Indian government, reacting to the terror attack, suspended visa services for Pakistanis. Meanwhile, Seema's lawyer advocates for understanding, emphasizing her legal marriage and the couple's child, Bharti, born in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)