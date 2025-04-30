Left Menu

Palestinian Columbia Student Released Amid Deportation Controversy

Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from detention by U.S. immigration authorities following a judge's order. Arrested upon arriving for a citizenship interview, Mahdawi was born in a West Bank refugee camp. His case mirrors that of another detained student, Mahmoud Khalil, who remains in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:46 IST
Palestinian Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from U.S. immigration detention after a judge intervened, as per a CBS News report. His arrest occurred earlier this month during his arrival for a U.S. citizenship interview.

Born in a refugee camp in the West Bank, Mahdawi was protected by a judge's order preventing his deportation and movement beyond Vermont state limits. He intends to resume his studies with a master's degree in 2025, according to his legal team.

Mahdawi's ordeal parallels that of fellow student Mahmoud Khalil, who is also Palestinian and remains detained after being apprehended in New York on March 8 with deportation proceedings underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

