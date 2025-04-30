Siddaramaiah Pushes for Comprehensive Socio-Economic Survey Amid Caste Census Debate
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on the central government to expand its recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census to also cover a comprehensive socio-economic survey. Speaking on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah argued that solely focusing on caste would not adequately address the needs for social justice.
Despite the Centre's promise of a 'transparent' caste census, opposition parties, including the Congress, are advocating for a more inclusive approach that examines socio-economic and educational conditions. States like Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka have already undertaken such surveys to inform their policy decisions and reservation limits.
Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for thorough data, recalling previous efforts to conduct similar surveys when he served as Deputy Chief Minister. He urged the central government to take note of the Supreme Court's emphasis on the necessity of such data for formulating effective reservation policies.
