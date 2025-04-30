Catalonia's Tourist Tax Tactic: Balancing Tourism and Housing Crisis

Catalonia has decided to postpone its plan to implement a new tourist tax, initially set for May, to tackle the overbearing influx of tourists. The increased levy, intended to rise from six to 15 euros daily, will now be delayed until October at the earliest, as announced by the regional government on Tuesday.

The government plans to channel at least 25% of the tax revenue to alleviate the region's pressing housing shortage, a critical issue as local rents spike. With Spain predicting tourist arrivals to exceed last year's 94 million, Catalonia's strategic shift aims to mitigate tourism's impact on the local economy.

Opposition arose from tourism-related entities, such as Barcelona's tourism apartment association, which criticized the tax as a deterrent to holidaymakers. However, current measures to limit overtourism, like caps on new hotel licenses in central Barcelona, suggest some effectiveness despite this backlash, evidenced by a rise in both tourist numbers and room rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)