Tragedy Strikes: Six Cousins Drown in Gujarat River

A devastating incident has shaken the community in Kheda district, Gujarat, as six members of a family drowned in the Meshwo river on Wednesday evening. All the victims, aged between 14 to 21, were either siblings or cousins, police confirm.

The event took place in Kanij village, with four females and two males losing their lives. Among the deceased, four were visitors from Ahmedabad, while two were local residents. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya stated that the bodies have been recovered.

After receiving the distress call, local authorities, including Mehmadabad police and the fire brigade, carried out a rescue operation. Despite their efforts, all six bodies were found, marking a tragic day for the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)