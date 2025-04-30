Vigilant Leadership: Deven Bharti Takes Over as Mumbai Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti, a veteran of numerous high-profile investigations including the 26/11 terror attacks, assumed his role as the new commissioner of police for Mumbai. He succeeds Vivek Phansalkar and emphasizes a continued focus on law enforcement in India's financial hub.

Mr. Bharti, a 1994-batch officer, regards implementing the law as a priority for Mumbai's police department and vows to combat cybercrime with fortified technological measures. His ascension was accompanied by adjustments to his rank, aligning traditionally with the ADGP status.

Throughout his extensive career, Bharti has garnered acclaim for his comprehensive approach to policing, evident during tenures in various pivotal roles within Maharashtra's law enforcement. His proven expertise in cyber and financial crimes positions him effectively to lead advancements in safeguarding Mumbai's citizens.

