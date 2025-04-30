Shockwaves in Jhalawar: Unveiling a Disturbing Incident of Assault

In the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, a grave incident has come to light involving the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl by nine youths. The incident reportedly took place behind a wedding venue, shocking the local community.

The young girl had come to attend a friend's wedding when she was accosted in a field late at night. According to Circle Inspector Bhupesh Kumar, the accused forcibly took her to an isolated area where the crime was committed.

Upon returning home, the survivor bravely informed her family of the ordeal. A case was promptly filed on Wednesday morning, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. All accused individuals have been detained as police investigate further.

