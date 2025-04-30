Authorities Crack Down on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir
Police in Jammu and Kashmir seized the house of a suspected drug peddler, Makhan Lal, under the NDPS Act. Located in Chak Bhagta village, the property was reportedly bought with funds from illicit drug activities. The operation was conducted with revenue officials present.
In a resolute move against illegal drug activities, the police in Jammu and Kashmir have seized the property of an alleged drug trafficker in Reasi district.
Identified as Makhan Lal, the accused had his residence in Chak Bhagta village, Katra, attached under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Officials stated that the house in question was purchased with money earned through the illegal narcotics trade, with the property seizure overseen by revenue officials.
