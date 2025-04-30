Left Menu

Authorities Crack Down on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir

Police in Jammu and Kashmir seized the house of a suspected drug peddler, Makhan Lal, under the NDPS Act. Located in Chak Bhagta village, the property was reportedly bought with funds from illicit drug activities. The operation was conducted with revenue officials present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:33 IST
Authorities Crack Down on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute move against illegal drug activities, the police in Jammu and Kashmir have seized the property of an alleged drug trafficker in Reasi district.

Identified as Makhan Lal, the accused had his residence in Chak Bhagta village, Katra, attached under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials stated that the house in question was purchased with money earned through the illegal narcotics trade, with the property seizure overseen by revenue officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025