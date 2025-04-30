Authorities Crack Down on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir

In a resolute move against illegal drug activities, the police in Jammu and Kashmir have seized the property of an alleged drug trafficker in Reasi district.

Identified as Makhan Lal, the accused had his residence in Chak Bhagta village, Katra, attached under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials stated that the house in question was purchased with money earned through the illegal narcotics trade, with the property seizure overseen by revenue officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)