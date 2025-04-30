Crackdown on Illegal Madrasas and Encroachments Near UP-Nepal Border

In a significant operation, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on illegal religious structures near the Nepal border, sealing multiple unrecognised madrasas in Shravasti district. This initiative is part of a broader drive to dismantle unauthorized religious and public land encroachments.

Authorities have reported actions taken against madrasas and mosques across strategic border districts like Bahraich and Maharajganj, highlighting efforts to clear structures that do not comply with legal standards. Recent demolitions include a mosque in Bhartha village and encroachments across several tehsils in Pilibhit and Balrampur.

Enforcement teams, including police and revenue officials, have collaborated to ensure the operations' effectiveness. With 127 illegal constructions already dismantled in Bahraich alone, officials continue their rigorous efforts to maintain public land integrity and enforce existing laws.

