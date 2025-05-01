Tragic Assassination of Kenyan Lawmaker Sparks Outrage
A tragic event unfolded in Nairobi as a Kenyan lawmaker was shot dead by gunmen on motorcycles. Local and national media, including Citizen TV, The Nation, and The Standard, reported on this shocking incident, prompting widespread outrage and calls for justice.
A Kenyan parliamentarian faced a tragic demise on Wednesday night, as gunmen on motorcycles fatally shot him in Nairobi. The incident has sent shockwaves through the nation.
According to local broadcaster Citizen TV, the lawmaker was targeted in a brazen attack, shaking the political landscape to its core.
Other media outlets, including The Nation and The Standard newspapers, corroborated the report, intensifying calls from the public for authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.
