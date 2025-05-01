Left Menu

Tragic End: Dowry Harassment and Triple Talaq in Gorakhpur

Saniya from Gorakhpur reportedly ended her life following constant dowry harassment and receiving a 'triple talaq' call from her husband. The police have suspended a sub-inspector for failing to act on earlier complaints, and an investigation is underway against her husband and in-laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:30 IST
Saniya
  • Country:
  • India

In Gorakhpur, a woman named Saniya has died by suicide after alleged persistent dowry-related harassment and a 'triple talaq' over the phone by her husband, as reported by police on Thursday.

A local sub-inspector, Jay Prakash Singh, has been suspended for negligence, with a departmental inquiry initiated as police failed to lodge an initial complaint about the dowry harassment.

An FIR implicates Saniya's husband, Salauddin, and others for their alleged roles in the harassment that led to her tragic death, with investigations ongoing to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

