Tragic End: Dowry Harassment and Triple Talaq in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, a woman named Saniya has died by suicide after alleged persistent dowry-related harassment and a 'triple talaq' over the phone by her husband, as reported by police on Thursday.

A local sub-inspector, Jay Prakash Singh, has been suspended for negligence, with a departmental inquiry initiated as police failed to lodge an initial complaint about the dowry harassment.

An FIR implicates Saniya's husband, Salauddin, and others for their alleged roles in the harassment that led to her tragic death, with investigations ongoing to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)