Fire Safety Failures Spotlight Governance Challenges in Kolkata Hotel Tragedy

Following a deadly fire at a central Kolkata hotel that resulted in 14 fatalities, critique was directed towards emergency services for their delayed response. Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, claimed lives could have been saved with faster rescue operations.

Adhikari further alleged that, despite the hotel's proximity to Jorasanko police station, fire services were slow to react, exacerbating the crisis. His comments also touched on the absence of emergency provisions for hotel occupants from other states.

Amidst political tensions, Adhikari accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritizing other events over immediate emergency response. The BJP leader noted past incidents, like the AMRI hospital fire, to emphasize ongoing safety issues due to unauthorized constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)