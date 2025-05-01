Left Menu

Victory on Karregutta: Security Forces Reclaim Maoist Stronghold

Security forces reclaimed the 5,000-foot Karregutta hill, a Maoist stronghold, after a nine-day anti-Naxal operation involving 24,000 personnel. The operation aimed to dismantle Maoist presence in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. With helicopters and drones, the forces cleared the area, marking a significant victory against the Naxals.

Updated: 01-05-2025 14:32 IST
Security forces have successfully reclaimed Karregutta hill, a known Maoist stronghold, after a grueling nine-day operation. Situated on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, and at an elevation of 5,000 feet, the hill was previously a refuge for notorious Naxal leaders.

The action involved over 24,000 security personnel from various units, including state police and national forces. This massive counter-insurgency operation, one of India's largest, was executed to eradicate the Maoist presence from the Bastar region's rugged terrain.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai provided oversight, while the CRPF's Director General GP Singh monitored progress. The operation highlights the government's commitment to eliminating the Naxal threat by 2026, with a clear message against negotiations and a focus on rehabilitation for those who surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

