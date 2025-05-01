UN Expert Applauds Saudi Arabia’s Advances in Elderly Care, Calls for Inclusive Reforms

In a landmark visit to Saudi Arabia, UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, Claudia Mahler, commended the Kingdom’s expansive modernization efforts that have substantially enhanced the quality of life for its aging population. At the conclusion of her 10-day official mission, Mahler highlighted the nation's strong cultural and religious traditions of respect for older individuals, calling them “commendable” and reflective of a deep-seated societal value.

Mahler’s visit, which spanned Riyadh, Al Qassim, Jeddah, and Al Baha, included extensive meetings with officials from the Saudi Human Rights Commission, government ministries, non-profit organizations, United Nations representatives, and civil society groups. She noted that the services available to older persons in the country, such as virtual and at-home healthcare, digital civil registry platforms, and specialized transport services, are often not available in other countries and demonstrate a commendable commitment to elder care.

Impressive Infrastructure and Services

The expert observed several noteworthy developments, such as:

Lifelong learning initiatives tailored for older individuals.

Digitally accessible public services.

Mobile support units reaching isolated regions.

Priority service lines for older citizens in public institutions.

Mahler praised the Kingdom's emphasis on infrastructure that eases mobility for older adults, as well as the growing network of care through non-profit and charitable organizations. However, she cautioned that this multiplicity of actors, while helpful, could lead to inconsistencies in service delivery, with challenges in ensuring equal standards of care for all elderly individuals.

Gap in Inclusion: Non-Citizens and Legal Safeguards

A central concern raised during the visit was the exclusion of non-citizens—who represent a significant share of the elderly population in Saudi Arabia—from key public policy frameworks. These individuals often remain ineligible for free healthcare and social security programs afforded to citizens.

“The Kingdom must expand its human rights achievements to encompass all older persons, regardless of nationality,” Mahler emphasized.

She welcomed the government’s stated commitment to ratify the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, an international treaty that explicitly prohibits age-based discrimination. In addition, planned reforms to incorporate migrant workers into the contributory pension system were viewed as potential milestones for aligning national practices with international human rights standards, especially in the context of the upcoming Expo 2030 in Riyadh and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Encouragement and Criticism on Detention Conditions

Mahler also paid a visit to Al-Ha’ir Prison, where she acknowledged the availability of free and specialized healthcare services for detainees, including MRI diagnostics and a medical staff of 50 professionals. However, she expressed concern over the government's refusal to grant her access to meet two elderly clerics and human rights defenders currently detained, citing the denial as a violation of the UN Special Procedures’ Terms of Reference.

“This refusal raises serious concerns about transparency and the wellbeing of these detainees,” she stated.

Toward a Rights-Based National Strategy

While welcoming Saudi Arabia’s co-sponsorship of Human Rights Council Resolution 58/13—which supports the drafting of a legally binding instrument on the rights of older persons—Mahler stressed the importance of translating such international support into concrete domestic policy.

She recommended:

Developing a national strategy rooted in human rights principles of equality, inclusion, and accountability.

Legal reforms to explicitly ban age-based discrimination.

Creation of inclusive community centers and social clubs that welcome older women, economically disadvantaged persons, and non-citizens.

Such measures, she argued, would help ensure that Saudi Arabia’s advancements are sustainable, equitable, and universally beneficial.

Mahler will present her full findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2025.