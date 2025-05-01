Digital Transformation Takes Center Stage at 28th National e-Governance Conference

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) is slated to take place in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on June 9 and 10, as per the latest official announcement.

The two-day conference, themed 'Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation', aims to unite policymakers, industry experts, and academicians to discuss and recommend strategies that improve public service quality and embrace digital transformation.

Highlighting the event, the National e-Gov Awards 2025 will be presented by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate and lead a plenary session on Vizag's emergence as an IT hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)