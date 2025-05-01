Milestone Minerals Deal: Strengthening US-Ukraine Ties

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has characterized a newly signed minerals deal with the United States as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. On Thursday, he discussed the agreement with the European Union's top diplomat, marking it as a notable development in the Ukraine-US strategic partnership.

The deal, signed on Wednesday in Washington, was endorsed by President Donald Trump. It grants the U.S. preferential access to Ukrainian mineral licenses and promises investment in the nation's reconstruction. Sybiha announced these developments on X, emphasizing the deal's role in bolstering Ukraine's economy and security.

Sybiha also communicated with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the agreement, deliberating on coordinated steps for upcoming international events. Furthermore, discussions included diplomatic initiatives and strategies for achieving enduring peace amidst the ongoing conflict involving Russia's war in Ukraine.

