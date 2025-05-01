Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Vows Accountability and Safety Reforms After Deadly Kolkata Hotel Fire

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inspected a hotel in Kolkata that was severely damaged by fire, leading to 14 deaths. She announced the formation of committees to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:45 IST
Mamata Banerjee Vows Accountability and Safety Reforms After Deadly Kolkata Hotel Fire
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating fire at a Kolkata hotel that claimed 14 lives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pledged accountability and comprehensive safety reforms. Inspected on Thursday by Banerjee, the Rituraj Hotel, located in Burrabazar, was the epicenter of the tragedy.

Banerjee, flanked by senior officials, revealed that the hotel, operational since 1989, had inadequate fire safety measures, including dry hydrants and blocked smoke outlets. The fatal incident highlighted serious neglect of fire safety norms in the city.

Vowing to rectify these safety lapses, Banerjee announced the formation of special committees comprising police, administration, and fire services. These teams will conduct surprise inspections and report to her office within 15 days, ensuring both private and commercial establishments adhere strictly to safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025