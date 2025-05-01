Mamata Banerjee Vows Accountability and Safety Reforms After Deadly Kolkata Hotel Fire

In the wake of a devastating fire at a Kolkata hotel that claimed 14 lives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pledged accountability and comprehensive safety reforms. Inspected on Thursday by Banerjee, the Rituraj Hotel, located in Burrabazar, was the epicenter of the tragedy.

Banerjee, flanked by senior officials, revealed that the hotel, operational since 1989, had inadequate fire safety measures, including dry hydrants and blocked smoke outlets. The fatal incident highlighted serious neglect of fire safety norms in the city.

Vowing to rectify these safety lapses, Banerjee announced the formation of special committees comprising police, administration, and fire services. These teams will conduct surprise inspections and report to her office within 15 days, ensuring both private and commercial establishments adhere strictly to safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)