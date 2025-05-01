Delhi Police Crackdown: Quartet Nabbed for Rampant Robberies

The Delhi Police have successfully arrested four individuals allegedly involved in a series of robberies and vehicle thefts that have plagued the national capital. Official reports indicate these arrests were made following two consecutive robberies recorded on April 26.

During the first incident, a grocery vendor near Prem Aadhar Hospital fell victim to a robbery at knifepoint by four suspects on motorcycles, making off with cash, a mobile phone, and grocery items. A similar incident had been reported earlier in the Prashant Vihar area, where a tea vendor was deprived of his wallet containing Rs 4,500 and important documents.

In response, police formed specialized teams, scrutinizing over 200 CCTV footage within a 15 km radius to identify and apprehend the culprits. The arrested individuals—Shahib Alam (24), Rahul Kapoor (26), Shivam (24), and Simranjeet (22)—all have prior criminal backgrounds involving robbery, theft, and cheating. Authorities have also recovered stolen mobile phones, motorcycles, and knives. In total, five cases, comprising two robberies and three vehicle thefts, have been resolved, affirming the police's commitment to maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)