Suspension and Tensions: The Mob Lynching Probe that Shook Mangaluru

Three police officers were suspended following criticism over their delayed response to a mob lynching investigation near Mangaluru. The victim, Ashraf, was attacked after allegedly shouting provocative slogans. The case has intensified calls for a Special Investigation Team to prevent communal tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial turn of events, three police officers have faced suspension due to their purported delay in probing a mob lynching case, as confirmed by reliable sources on Thursday.

Mangaluru Rural Police Inspector Shivakumar, Head Constable Chandra P, and Constable Ellalinga were suspended on Tuesday night after Ashraf, a man from Wayanad, Kerala, became a victim of mob violence near a local temple.

This action comes amid increasing calls from Congress leaders, like B Ramanatha Rai, for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address rising mob lynching incidents across Karnataka's coastal areas, as concerns about communal tensions grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

