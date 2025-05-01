Suspension and Tensions: The Mob Lynching Probe that Shook Mangaluru
Three police officers were suspended following criticism over their delayed response to a mob lynching investigation near Mangaluru. The victim, Ashraf, was attacked after allegedly shouting provocative slogans. The case has intensified calls for a Special Investigation Team to prevent communal tensions in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial turn of events, three police officers have faced suspension due to their purported delay in probing a mob lynching case, as confirmed by reliable sources on Thursday.
Mangaluru Rural Police Inspector Shivakumar, Head Constable Chandra P, and Constable Ellalinga were suspended on Tuesday night after Ashraf, a man from Wayanad, Kerala, became a victim of mob violence near a local temple.
This action comes amid increasing calls from Congress leaders, like B Ramanatha Rai, for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address rising mob lynching incidents across Karnataka's coastal areas, as concerns about communal tensions grow.
