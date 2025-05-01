Corporate Bhawan Opens in Kolkata: India’s First PMIS Facilitation Centre for Youth Internships

In a landmark move to bolster India’s corporate governance ecosystem and promote youth empowerment, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated the Corporate Bhawan in New Town, Kolkata today. This newly-constructed, state-of-the-art facility will bring multiple regulatory and administrative offices under one roof, creating a centralized hub for corporate services.

The Corporate Bhawan will house the following key offices of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA):

Regional Directorate (East)

Registrar of Companies (ROC)

Official Liquidator

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)

National Company Law Tribunal (Kolkata Bench)

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI)

Designed to function as a unified platform for corporate regulatory services, the Bhawan will facilitate seamless interaction for companies, insolvency professionals, auditors, startups, and investors.

While addressing the gathering, Smt. Sitharaman emphasized that the Corporate Bhawan marks a significant step toward establishing a single-window interface for corporate entities and professionals. “It will substantially reduce operational costs, streamline the approval processes, and improve the speed and quality of service delivery,” she stated.

Driving Ease of Doing Business

Highlighting the broader vision, the Finance Minister noted that the consolidation of services at the Corporate Bhawan aligns with the government’s commitment to enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in India. She underlined that the regulatory architecture must not only uphold transparency and governance but also foster an environment conducive to enterprise, formalisation, and institutional trust.

The seven-story building spans a built-up area of approximately 13,239 square meters and was completed at a cost of around Rs. 150.43 crores. With its forward-thinking design, the infrastructure boasts several sustainable features, including:

Energy-efficient systems

Smart parking solutions

Integrated waste recycling

CO₂ sensors within the Air Handling Units (AHU) for optimal indoor air quality

Ergonomic and health-conscious facilities for occupants

Launch of India’s First PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) Facilitation Centre

One of the major highlights of the inauguration ceremony was the unveiling of the first ever Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Facilitation Centre, housed on the 7th floor of the Corporate Bhawan.

This pioneering initiative, developed jointly by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is geared toward enabling Indian youth to transition into professional environments through guided internships.

The MCA-CII PMIS Centre is intended for young individuals aged 21–24 who are not currently engaged in full-time education or employment. It will be operated by a dedicated team of professionals responsible for:

Assisting in the end-to-end PMIS registration and application process

Offering one-on-one career counselling and vocational guidance

Matching candidates with internships that align with their qualifications and aspirations

Conducting regular outreach and awareness drives about professional development opportunities

According to Smt. Sitharaman, “The PMIS Centre will serve as a dynamic interface for connecting untapped youth potential with corporate internship opportunities, thereby enhancing employability and nation-building.”

A Model for Future Public-Private Collaboration

The Corporate Bhawan and the PMIS Centre together reflect a forward-looking vision of public-private partnership. By aligning governance modernization with youth development, the project demonstrates how infrastructure, policy, and innovation can be woven together to address both administrative efficiency and socio-economic upliftment.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a global economic powerhouse, facilities like the Corporate Bhawan in Kolkata are expected to play a pivotal role in reinforcing institutional capacity and nurturing the next generation of professionals.