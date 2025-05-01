Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects PIL for Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a judicial probe into the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The court criticized the petitioners for seeking involvement of retired judges and underscored the need for unity in fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:09 IST
Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that called for a judicial probe into the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh criticized the petitioners for advocating the involvement of retired judges, arguing that such judges are not expert investigators. The bench emphasized the importance of national solidarity in counter-terrorism efforts.

Petitioners, including advocates Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar, were advised to withdraw the PIL to avoid demoralizing security forces. The plea sought enhanced tourist area security measures and fair press reporting, as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

