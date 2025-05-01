Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Government's Persistent Effort
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling, highlighting a coordination committee's role in addressing the issue. The state has faced significant challenges from drug trafficking, particularly from Myanmar, with substantial drug seizures and arrests reported. The government also focuses on promoting Hindi education.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated on Thursday that his administration is intensively combating drug smuggling throughout the state. He emphasized the robust actions taken by his government, including the establishment of a coordination committee dedicated to this cause.
Engaging with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Lalduhoma expressed the ongoing commitment to counter drug trafficking, notably dealing with the influx from Myanmar. As per the state Excise and Narcotics department, a staggering amount of drugs was confiscated in 2024, alongside numerous arrests.
Additionally, Lalduhoma highlighted the state's initiatives to enhance Hindi education, aligning with efforts to enforce a three-language policy in educational institutions. The development of six women's hostels further exemplifies Mizoram's investment in educational and welfare infrastructure.
