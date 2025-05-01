Left Menu

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Government's Persistent Effort

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling, highlighting a coordination committee's role in addressing the issue. The state has faced significant challenges from drug trafficking, particularly from Myanmar, with substantial drug seizures and arrests reported. The government also focuses on promoting Hindi education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:53 IST
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Government's Persistent Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated on Thursday that his administration is intensively combating drug smuggling throughout the state. He emphasized the robust actions taken by his government, including the establishment of a coordination committee dedicated to this cause.

Engaging with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Lalduhoma expressed the ongoing commitment to counter drug trafficking, notably dealing with the influx from Myanmar. As per the state Excise and Narcotics department, a staggering amount of drugs was confiscated in 2024, alongside numerous arrests.

Additionally, Lalduhoma highlighted the state's initiatives to enhance Hindi education, aligning with efforts to enforce a three-language policy in educational institutions. The development of six women's hostels further exemplifies Mizoram's investment in educational and welfare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025