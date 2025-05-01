Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking: A Government's Persistent Effort

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated on Thursday that his administration is intensively combating drug smuggling throughout the state. He emphasized the robust actions taken by his government, including the establishment of a coordination committee dedicated to this cause.

Engaging with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Lalduhoma expressed the ongoing commitment to counter drug trafficking, notably dealing with the influx from Myanmar. As per the state Excise and Narcotics department, a staggering amount of drugs was confiscated in 2024, alongside numerous arrests.

Additionally, Lalduhoma highlighted the state's initiatives to enhance Hindi education, aligning with efforts to enforce a three-language policy in educational institutions. The development of six women's hostels further exemplifies Mizoram's investment in educational and welfare infrastructure.

