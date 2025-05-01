Left Menu

Bitta Urges Action on PoK After Terror Attacks

All India Anti Terrorist Front chairman M S Bitta urged India to retaliate against Pakistan for continuous terrorist actions, advocating for capturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a tribute to victims of terror attacks, including recent casualties in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful statement, All India Anti Terrorist Front chairman M S Bitta has called for decisive action from India against Pakistan following a spate of terrorist activities. Speaking from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Bitta emphasized the need for capturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a fitting homage to those who lost their lives to terrorism.

While visiting the grieving family of Bhavnagar victims Yatish Parmar and his son Smit Parmar, who died in a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bitta highlighted the pressing need to respond firmly to repeated 'backstabbing' by Pakistan. He urged the Indian government to prioritize reclaiming PoK as a tribute to all terror victims.

Bitta also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, noting their roles in abrogating Article 370 and maintaining peace in Kashmir. He underscored the importance of unity among political factions to combat terrorism effectively and critiqued lapses in intelligence gathering during the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

