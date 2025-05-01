Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma Takes Command of Indian Army’s Northern Command

In a significant development for India’s defense leadership, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma has formally assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the prestigious Northern Command of the Indian Army. The Northern Command, headquartered in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the most critical operational commands, overseeing areas that are highly sensitive both strategically and geopolitically.

An Illustrious Military Journey

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma’s distinguished military career spans over three and a half decades, marked by exceptional dedication, strategic acumen, and gallant service. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, he was commissioned into the esteemed MADRAS Regiment in December 1987. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a soldier-scholar with a blend of tactical brilliance and thoughtful leadership.

Further enhancing his professional education, General Sharma attended the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, a premier institution that grooms officers for higher responsibilities. He has also successfully completed the prestigious Higher Command Course and studied at the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi — a testimony to his depth in strategic and security studies.

A Career Rich in Command and Operational Excellence

Throughout his service, Lieutenant General Sharma has amassed a wealth of operational experience across diverse and challenging environments. He has commanded an infantry battalion, brigade, and division, all along the Line of Control (LoC) — one of the world’s most volatile borders. His leadership in these roles has significantly contributed to operational preparedness and effective response strategies.

He later took command of a Strike Corps in the Western Sector, further proving his capabilities in rapid offensive operations and large-scale mobilization planning — both crucial elements in India’s military doctrine.

Strategic and Diplomatic Exposure

Apart from his command roles, the General Officer has held several key staff and instructional positions. Notably, he served as a staff officer in a United Nations peacekeeping mission, gaining valuable international exposure and understanding of multinational operations. His tenure at the Military Operations Directorate and Military Secretary Branch at Army Headquarters in New Delhi provided him deep insight into strategic planning and personnel management at the apex level.

More recently, Lieutenant General Sharma served as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), where he played a pivotal role in operational planning, crisis management, and coordination with international defense counterparts. His most recent appointment before assuming command in the Northern Command was as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), where he was instrumental in shaping India’s strategic defense outlook.

A Vision for the Northern Command

Upon assuming charge, General Sharma conveyed his greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the Northern Command. In his inaugural address, he acknowledged the tireless contributions of his predecessors and pledged to carry forward their legacy. He emphasized continued vigilance, operational readiness, and fostering synergy among the forces operating in the command’s jurisdiction, which includes regions adjacent to both Pakistan and China.

His appointment comes at a time when the Northern Command faces complex challenges, ranging from counter-insurgency operations to high-altitude warfare and border management. General Sharma’s vast experience in both combat and strategic roles is expected to greatly benefit the Indian Army’s operational readiness and long-term strategic planning in the region.

Looking Ahead

Lieutenant General Sharma’s leadership is anticipated to usher in a renewed focus on modernization, enhanced troop welfare, and the strengthening of jointmanship among services and agencies. His hands-on experience with on-ground operations, combined with his strategic vision, makes him ideally suited to command one of the most active and sensitive commands of the Indian Army.

As India continues to navigate an evolving security landscape, the appointment of such a seasoned and visionary leader is both timely and essential.