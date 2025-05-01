Energy Transition Must Be Development-Driven, Says South Africa at G20 Meet

At the opening of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Groups (ETWG) Technical Teams meeting held on Thursday in Cape Town, Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa delivered a firm and visionary address reaffirming South Africa’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that the global energy transition is socially just, inclusive, and equitable for all—especially for workers and vulnerable communities in the Global South.

Transition Rooted in Equity and Opportunity

Dr Ramokgopa emphasized that energy transition is not merely a matter of decarbonization, but a multidimensional shift that must benefit workers and communities rather than displace them. “We must affirm, unequivocally, that a successful transition is one that does not displace workers but rather transforms their prospects,” he said. “It must prioritise reskilling, protect livelihoods and anchor new industries that generate quality jobs.”

The Minister underscored that a transition which fails to uplift the masses while enriching a minority is fundamentally unjust. Instead, he called for a restructuring of the energy economy that aligns with the G20’s values of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

Workers as Architects of the Future

For South Africa, ensuring social consensus around climate objectives is vital to their endurance and effectiveness. “Workers must see themselves not as casualties of the transitions but as co-authors of a new energy future,” Ramokgopa declared. He highlighted that these workers, who have historically powered economies through carbon-intensive industries, must now be placed at the center of future energy strategies.

Ramokgopa insisted that this approach transcends policy discussions and enters the realm of principle—a moral imperative that safeguards not only the climate but the dignity and future of those who will be most affected by the energy shift.

Energy Transition as a Development Opportunity

The Minister stressed that for nations in the Global South, including South Africa, energy transition cannot be separated from broader development objectives. “It must also enable nations to industrialise, create jobs and expand the reach of human development,” he said.

For countries still grappling with poverty, underdevelopment, and high unemployment, the energy transition must not impose burdens without delivering benefits. “It must mean moving from vulnerability to resilience, from exclusion to empowerment and lastly, from energy poverty to energy sovereignty,” Ramokgopa urged.

He reminded the global audience that the energy transformation presents a chance to correct long-standing imbalances between industrialized and developing nations and that this opportunity must be seized with bold, inclusive policies.

Financing the Just Transition

To support these goals, South Africa has proposed the exploration of “practical frameworks for concessional finance” that will make clean energy investments viable and just in the developing world. Ramokgopa dismissed the notion that such goals are idealistic, saying instead that they are “pre-conditions for energy justice.”

He also framed Africa’s role in the global energy transition as one of leadership rather than passive participation. “Africa has the youngest population, greatest solar potential and the fastest growing demand for energy services,” he said. “We are not the last frontier of development. We are the next frontier of opportunity.”

The Minister called for genuine partnerships based on mutual benefit and respect, rejecting aid-based approaches in favor of collaborative innovation. “We welcome partnerships that view African countries not merely as recipients of energy investments but as co-creators of the solutions needed for a global just transition,” he said.

Africa Ready to Lead

Closing his remarks, Dr Ramokgopa issued a rallying call for energy sovereignty and integration in Africa. “Africa is ready to lead. But we must do so on terms that affirm our sovereignty, support our integration and build our industrial base,” he concluded.

His powerful speech at the G20 meeting not only reinforced South Africa’s commitment to climate action, but also established the country's leadership in advocating for a global transition that is as just socially and economically as it is environmentally. As the world accelerates toward decarbonization, South Africa is emerging as a vocal champion for ensuring no one is left behind.