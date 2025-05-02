Japan's Diplomatic Card: U.S. Treasuries in Trade Talks

In an unprecedented move, Japan's finance minister has highlighted the potential use of the country's extensive U.S. Treasury holdings as leverage in trade negotiations with the United States.

This comes amid escalating tensions after U.S. President Trump imposed tariffs on several trading partners, including Japan.

The finance minister emphasized that while Japan holds the largest amount of U.S. Treasuries globally, using them as a bargaining tool could offer strategic advantages in ongoing economic discussions with Washington.

