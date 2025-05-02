Left Menu

Drones Strike Humanitarian Ship Bound for Gaza

A ship carrying humanitarian aid and activists to Gaza was attacked by drones in international waters, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The vessel, carrying 30 human rights activists, was left at risk of sinking. The coalition seeks to end Israel's blockade of Gaza amidst escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Malta

A humanitarian ship destined for Gaza was reportedly attacked by drones while navigating international waters near Malta early Friday, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO. The coalition shared videos of the incident, depicting a fire onboard but did not indicate the party responsible for the attack.

The drone strike seems to have targeted the ship's generator, leaving the vessel endangered and with 30 international human rights activists aboard, the NGO stated via social media. An SOS distress signal was issued after the strike, and a Cyprus vessel was deployed for assistance, the charity added.

The coalition's efforts focus on ending Israel's blockade of Gaza amidst ongoing conflict, as the Gaza war erupted following attacks by Hamas that led to significant casualties. A previous mission to Gaza in 2010 resulted in the deaths of nine activists after Israeli troops intercepted their ship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

