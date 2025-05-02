Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Launched After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student in India

Nepal has launched diplomatic efforts following the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old Nepali student at KIIT Bhubaneswar, found dead in her hostel room. The incident has initiated investigations by Nepal's Foreign Ministry and Indian authorities amidst concerns of student safety and previous incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:16 IST
Diplomatic Efforts Launched After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal launched diplomatic initiatives on Friday to investigate the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. Sah was found dead in her hostel room, prompting a wave of sadness and a call for thorough investigation.

This incident follows a previous alleged suicide of another Nepalese student at the same institution. Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expressed deep condolences and emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth through coordinated efforts with Indian officials.

Nepalese Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, confirmed close coordination with Indian authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation. Concerns have been raised about student safety as previous incidents led to protests and subsequent arrests at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025