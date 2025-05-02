Diplomatic Efforts Launched After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student in India
Nepal has launched diplomatic efforts following the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old Nepali student at KIIT Bhubaneswar, found dead in her hostel room. The incident has initiated investigations by Nepal's Foreign Ministry and Indian authorities amidst concerns of student safety and previous incidents.
Nepal launched diplomatic initiatives on Friday to investigate the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. Sah was found dead in her hostel room, prompting a wave of sadness and a call for thorough investigation.
This incident follows a previous alleged suicide of another Nepalese student at the same institution. Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expressed deep condolences and emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth through coordinated efforts with Indian officials.
Nepalese Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, confirmed close coordination with Indian authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation. Concerns have been raised about student safety as previous incidents led to protests and subsequent arrests at the university.
