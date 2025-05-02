Diplomatic Efforts Launched After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student in India

Nepal launched diplomatic initiatives on Friday to investigate the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. Sah was found dead in her hostel room, prompting a wave of sadness and a call for thorough investigation.

This incident follows a previous alleged suicide of another Nepalese student at the same institution. Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba expressed deep condolences and emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth through coordinated efforts with Indian officials.

Nepalese Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, confirmed close coordination with Indian authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation. Concerns have been raised about student safety as previous incidents led to protests and subsequent arrests at the university.

