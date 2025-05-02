Left Menu

Drone Attack on Aid Vessel Escalates Gaza Tensions

A drone attacked a vessel carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza near Malta, according to Codepink, affecting the Gaza Freedom Flotilla. The incident occurred amid an ongoing blockade by Israel, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. No casualties were reported, but the ship risks sinking due to damage.

Updated: 02-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:02 IST
A drone targeted a vessel attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a statement from Codepink, a grassroots peace movement. The incident transpired off the coast of Malta, affecting a boat from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla.

Malta's government reported 12 crew members and four civilians on board, with no casualties. However, the vessel's immobility due to generator damage heightens the risk of it sinking.

This attack occurs as Israel's blockade restricts aid access to Gaza, exacerbating a crisis deemed the worst in nearly 19 months of conflict. The Israeli army has yet to comment on this pressing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

