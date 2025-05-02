Left Menu

Global Cry for Justice: Kashmiri Hindus Demand Accountability After Pahalgam Attack

Kashmiri Hindus in the US call for greater global awareness and accountability after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The attack has raised concerns about security lapses during US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India. The diaspora highlights ongoing threats to Kashmir’s minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:48 IST
Pahalgam terrorist attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

Kashmiri Hindus in the United States are urging increased accountability and global awareness in the wake of the Pahalgam terror assault in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 mainly tourist fatalities.

The diaspora argues that the April 22 attack during US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India highlights severe lapses in security and ongoing risks facing Kashmir’s minority groups.

The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. The Indo-American Kashmir Forum’s Dr. Vijay Sazawal called it preventable, pointing to ignored security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

