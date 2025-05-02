Global Cry for Justice: Kashmiri Hindus Demand Accountability After Pahalgam Attack

Kashmiri Hindus in the United States are urging increased accountability and global awareness in the wake of the Pahalgam terror assault in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 mainly tourist fatalities.

The diaspora argues that the April 22 attack during US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India highlights severe lapses in security and ongoing risks facing Kashmir’s minority groups.

The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. The Indo-American Kashmir Forum’s Dr. Vijay Sazawal called it preventable, pointing to ignored security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)