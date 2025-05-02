Germany's AfD Under Surveillance: Right-Wing Extremist Concerns Rise

Germany's domestic intelligence service has escalated its scrutiny of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, designating it as a 'right-wing extremist effort.'

This classification implies intensified surveillance over a party that secured the second spot in the national elections held in February. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution cites AfD's exclusionary stance towards individuals with migration backgrounds from predominantly Muslim countries, seeing them as unequal members of society based on ethnicity.

The office has referenced court rulings from two German regions, highlighting the party's attempts to subvert free democratic principles. They assert that the AfD's strategies aim to marginalize specific population groups by enforcing unconstitutional discrimination, effectively relegating them to secondary legal status.

