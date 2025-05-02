Maharashtra Car Rental Racket Exposed

Maharashtra's Thane district police have cracked a massive car rental fraud, duping 1,375 investors out of Rs 20 crore. The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police recovered 246 vehicles spread across multiple states, Commissioner Madhukar Pandey announced.

The probe began on April 20, with Sandeep Suresh Kandalkar, alias Raju Rajiv Joshi, at the center, convincing victims to invest in vehicles with promises of lucrative monthly returns. These vehicles were purportedly for commercial use at airports and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.

Initial agreements seemed legitimate, but payments soon ceased, unraveling the scam. Kandalkar and accomplice Sachin Sunil Tetgure are in custody, with investigations pointing towards seven more involved. Kandalkar’s extensive criminal history highlights the organized crime nature of this racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)