VHP Pushes for National Register to Curb Illegal Residency

The VHP has urged the Indian government to initiate a National Register of Citizens to identify and deport Pakistani nationals living illegally in India, following the revocation of visas after the Pahalgam terror attack. Reports suggest some have fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, prompting calls for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:39 IST
Pahalgam terrorist attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday called on the Centre to expedite the creation of a National Register of Citizens to address issues of illegal residency. Their demand follows a crackdown on Pakistani nationals residing in India without proper documentation after the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to a visa revocation.

Surendra Jain, VHP's joint general secretary, pointed out that many Pakistani nationals had lived in India for several years, allegedly acquiring Aadhaar and ration cards illegally. He urged the government to launch the NRC process in tandem with the national census to identify unauthorized residents.

Amidst these demands, a probe has been initiated in Baramulla district after a repatriated Pakistani claimed to have voted in India during his 17-year stay. This incident has intensified calls for a thorough investigation into the fraudulent acquisition of Indian documents by foreign nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

