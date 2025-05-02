Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Target Israel
Israel intercepts missiles launched by Yemen-based Houthis, who target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians. Israel's military detected and thwarted a missile threat from Yemen, activating alarms across Israel. Houthis claim they targeted Ramat David airbase, pledging further attacks amid Gaza conflict escalation.
On Friday, Israel's military announced the detection of a missile launched from Yemen, directed at Israeli territory, prompting the activation of aerial defense systems.
Upon detection, alarms sounded in multiple regions across Israel. Earlier that day, another missile from Yemen was intercepted according to the military.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the launch, stating they aimed at the Ramat David airbase in northern Israel. The Houthis declared their actions were in support of Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in Gaza, promising to increase their range of targets as the conflict in Gaza intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
