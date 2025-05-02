Left Menu

Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Target Israel

Israel intercepts missiles launched by Yemen-based Houthis, who target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians. Israel's military detected and thwarted a missile threat from Yemen, activating alarms across Israel. Houthis claim they targeted Ramat David airbase, pledging further attacks amid Gaza conflict escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:43 IST
Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Target Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Israel's military announced the detection of a missile launched from Yemen, directed at Israeli territory, prompting the activation of aerial defense systems.

Upon detection, alarms sounded in multiple regions across Israel. Earlier that day, another missile from Yemen was intercepted according to the military.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the launch, stating they aimed at the Ramat David airbase in northern Israel. The Houthis declared their actions were in support of Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in Gaza, promising to increase their range of targets as the conflict in Gaza intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025