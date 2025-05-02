Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Target Israel

On Friday, Israel's military announced the detection of a missile launched from Yemen, directed at Israeli territory, prompting the activation of aerial defense systems.

Upon detection, alarms sounded in multiple regions across Israel. Earlier that day, another missile from Yemen was intercepted according to the military.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the launch, stating they aimed at the Ramat David airbase in northern Israel. The Houthis declared their actions were in support of Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in Gaza, promising to increase their range of targets as the conflict in Gaza intensifies.

