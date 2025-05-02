Political Shifts in Mizoram: BJP's Zangura Takes Charge in LADC

In a significant political shift, BJP leader N Zangura has been appointed as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram. The decision was made following the dissolution of a two-month-old executive committee led by ZPM's V Zirsanga, marking another change in leadership within the region.

The shifts in power arose after Zangura, along with BN Thangpuia, departed the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to join the BJP. Subsequently, the BJP and Mizo National Front (MNF) forged an alliance, forming the United Democratic Alliance Legislature Party (UDALP), now claiming a majority with external support from the district council's lone Congress member.

The ongoing political maneuvering has resulted in calls for early elections by local organizations like the Lai Students' Association, citing governance paralysis due to frequent leadership changes. The LADC, one of Mizoram's three autonomous district councils, oversees significant administrative responsibilities, impacting over 30 departments within its jurisdiction.

