Arunachal Pradesh Governor Advocates Stronger Borders for Socio-Economic Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik stresses the importance of a robust inner line permit (ILP) system and border fencing for security and socio-economic growth. He reviewed security measures with state officials, emphasizing the need for a strong ILP for maintaining demographic balance and cultural identity.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, has called for a reinforced inner line permit (ILP) system and comprehensive border fencing across the state, underscoring their strategic, security, and socio-economic importance given the region's geopolitical sensitivity.

In a meeting at Raj Bhavan, the governor stressed that developing a resilient fencing infrastructure with proper crossing points is vital to curbing infiltration, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and insurgent activities. Such measures, he stated, would enhance territorial clarity and promote a secure environment conducive to socio-economic progress.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the ILP's role as an essential legal framework to regulate non-resident entry, preserve demographic balance, and protect indigenous rights. It also enhances internal security by allowing better visitor tracking. He reviewed the state's surrender policy with Home Minister Mama Natung and senior police officials, commending their efforts to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

