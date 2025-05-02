Left Menu

Tense Turnout: Assam Panchayat Polls Marred by Violence and Voter Enthusiasm

Assam's first phase of panchayat polls saw 56.41% turnout by 3:30 PM, amidst violence in some areas. Polling paused briefly due to clashes, with several injuries reported. Despite disruptions, voting continued with high stakes and security in place, preparing for the next phase scheduled for May 7.

  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, the first phase of panchayat polls witnessed a 56.41% voter turnout by mid-afternoon on Friday, amid sporadic violence, local officials reported.

Polling stations opened at 7:30 AM and closed at 4:30 PM across 14 districts, engaging over 89.59 lakh registered voters. Despite procedural disruptions due to violent incidents, voting resumed and continued under heightened security to ensure a fair process.

Lakhimpur boasted the highest voter participation at 66.5%, while Dibrugarh struggled with 45%. Notably, clashes in Cachar district led to injuries, necessitating police intervention. Upcoming election phases are set for May, with results anticipated on May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

