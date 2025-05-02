Tense Turnout: Assam Panchayat Polls Marred by Violence and Voter Enthusiasm

In Assam, the first phase of panchayat polls witnessed a 56.41% voter turnout by mid-afternoon on Friday, amid sporadic violence, local officials reported.

Polling stations opened at 7:30 AM and closed at 4:30 PM across 14 districts, engaging over 89.59 lakh registered voters. Despite procedural disruptions due to violent incidents, voting resumed and continued under heightened security to ensure a fair process.

Lakhimpur boasted the highest voter participation at 66.5%, while Dibrugarh struggled with 45%. Notably, clashes in Cachar district led to injuries, necessitating police intervention. Upcoming election phases are set for May, with results anticipated on May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)